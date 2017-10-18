WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dons DR relationship with Hull for 2018

Dons DR relationship with Hull for 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:34 am
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1589
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Lee Radford talks about the demise of Hull's second team and explains how he sees more players coming to the Dons:

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/rugby-league-news/lee-radford-admits-hull-fc-641915
Re: Dons DR relationship with Hull for 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:07 am
Moonshine
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2821
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Well that's one topic for this evening covered.
Re: Dons DR relationship with Hull for 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:13 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6845
Not totally , one advantage of the dual reg system in 2017 was that some of our fringe players got game time with Hull U23''s .
Secondly Lee Radford has been quoted in the Hull Daily Mail that his better fringe players will go on loan to Championship Clubs indicating we would be getting youngsters on d-reg !
Re: Dons DR relationship with Hull for 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:47 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1589
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
weighman wrote:
Not totally , one advantage of the dual reg system in 2017 was that some of our fringe players got game time with Hull U23''s .
Secondly Lee Radford has been quoted in the Hull Daily Mail that his better fringe players will go on loan to Championship Clubs indicating we would be getting youngsters on d-reg !


One of the key issues with regards to fringe players dropping down to Championship One is the wages. Unless the rules change, I believe that no player earning £50k or more can play in our league.

How big will the Hull squad be now they've no second team? I'd guess they'll be releasing quite a lot of players and I'd be surprised if a few of them haven't signed permanent deals with us.

Whether the likes of Hakim Miloudi and Nick Rawsthorne might come back to us, I'm not sure. I'd have thought Rawsthorne may be one of the players Lee Radford wants to have playing regularly in the Championship to aid his development. He was with Halifax before he moved to Hull so has played at that level before.
Re: Dons DR relationship with Hull for 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 1:00 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6845
Agree 100% about Rawsthorne , he could even break into the Hull 17 next season , the jury must be out re Miloudi .
Re: Dons DR relationship with Hull for 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 2:35 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1779
Cant see Rawsthorne back with you guys next season.Radford will want him out at a higher level given he is first or second choice wing/centre back up.
Expect some signing announcements tonight.
Wouldnt surprise me if centre Connor Bower,half back Jack Wray and second row Zeus Silk all good quality young players recently released by Hull Fc have signed for Doncaster.
Re: Dons DR relationship with Hull for 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 2:43 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6845
Well we will know a little more tonight at our season launch .
Re: Dons DR relationship with Hull for 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:14 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6845
Well we have gone for 4 SEASON LONG TERM LOANS in Jez Litten , Jordan Lane , Ross Osborne & Jack Sanderson .

If those 4 are in the match day 17 we could have 1 other player on Dual reg !

Users browsing this forum: GeoffRoebuck, Google Adsense [Bot], hally's hot air, Harworthdon, weighman and 72 guests

