weighman wrote: Not totally , one advantage of the dual reg system in 2017 was that some of our fringe players got game time with Hull U23''s .

Secondly Lee Radford has been quoted in the Hull Daily Mail that his better fringe players will go on loan to Championship Clubs indicating we would be getting youngsters on d-reg !

One of the key issues with regards to fringe players dropping down to Championship One is the wages. Unless the rules change, I believe that no player earning £50k or more can play in our league.How big will the Hull squad be now they've no second team? I'd guess they'll be releasing quite a lot of players and I'd be surprised if a few of them haven't signed permanent deals with us.Whether the likes of Hakim Miloudi and Nick Rawsthorne might come back to us, I'm not sure. I'd have thought Rawsthorne may be one of the players Lee Radford wants to have playing regularly in the Championship to aid his development. He was with Halifax before he moved to Hull so has played at that level before.