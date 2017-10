I may be in a minority but I hate the unfair nature of the whole thing. Nobody can deny that Saints & Hull (for example) have a definite advantage towards their top 4 aspirations with the fixtures as they are. Castleford, Wigan, Wire, Leeds etc are probably less happy.



If they want to keep it then there simply has to be a more fair way to sort the fixtures. I'd go with 1st v 2nd, 3rd v 4th etc based on last season's standings with the promoted team playing the lowest ranked team that weren't relegated.