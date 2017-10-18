WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Weekend 2018

Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:15 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6466
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
I love it, booked our hotel, Premier inn, Durham, £120 per room for two nights.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:18 pm
pocket 4's User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Feb 26, 2007 12:02 pm
Posts: 1516
Location: At work
I still think its a great idea and not sure what the negative fuss is about tbh.
The effect on the league, given the total number of games is negligible (imo)

Its hard to say who has the easier fixtures at this stage, certainly don't think we have a gimme at all. The only strange one is Widnes v Sts, I would have probably stuck with Wigan v Sts and Widnes v Warrington.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:23 pm
wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 511
Never going to please everyone with these things but I enjoy the event. Booked on to Novotel Newcastle Airport last night for the weekend.

The fixtures are a bit skewed toward the Saturday but the Hull derby will be a cracking way to see the weekend off. Hope we see another round of Marvel shirts as well :)
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:47 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6188
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
We love going to the event, regardless of venue.
Presume Wakefield will make money through ticket sales, if purchased through club, and shirt sales? I haven't noticed MC being negative towards the event so I guess it's beneficial in some ways.
Making plans already.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:12 pm
senoj Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 7:56 pm
Posts: 253
Fordy wrote:
I like the concept of multiple games being broadcast and made available to a wider audience, but I do think that it can skew the league.
Why not play 22 games (home and away) and then do the split, with the Magic weekend then being used to launch the Super 8s, then giving everyone 3 home, 3 away and the Magic game in the Super 8s.



Even beter perhaps, 4 games per day 2 from middle 8’s 2 from Super 8’s, leaving 3 games home and away for all concerned after the split.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:27 pm
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1298
That would be great seoj. It would also provide more interest and I bet better attendances.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:12 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1390
lampyboy wrote:
That would be great seoj. It would also provide more interest and I bet better attendances.


Would it? Fixtures would only be decided the week before, who plays who and on what day? Compared to the current 6/7 months in advance to buy tickets.....I doubt it'd be better attended.
Also would a football club like Newcastle want the event at that time of year? At the moment it's after the football season has ended so no problem wrt the pitch. Move it to the start of the super 8's and it coincides with the football season kicking off again and I seriously doubt any club will want 6/8 games being played on it at that particular time.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:18 pm
wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 511
Fun you move Magic to August it's on top of the Challenge Cup final, it's holiday season and yours be struggling for a venue.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:23 pm
Adam_Harrison9 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 581
Love it and think it has been a success in both exposing the game to other communities and for an event. Will most certainly be there again.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:42 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1390
Think we should keep a Magic weekend but given the complaints about uneven fixtures perhaps should turn it into a 9's tournament. Some argue it wouldn't be a hit, maybe not but worth a shot I reckon. If it doesn't work can always go back to normal games. Adds another trophy for teams to try win rather than just 2 league points.
