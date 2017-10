vastman wrote: I love it. Makes a game desperately short of money errr some money. I don't get the problem.

I like the concept of multiple games being broadcast and made available to a wider audience, but I do think that it can skew the league.Why not play 22 games (home and away) and then do the split, with the Magic weekend then being used to launch the Super 8s, then giving everyone 3 home, 3 away and the Magic game in the Super 8s.