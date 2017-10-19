knockersbumpMKII wrote:

It's at least 2 hours for most RL supporters coming by car, if you can locate it more centrally then not only does it reduce the travel time for the honest chippy northerner but it also encourages fans from further South to attend.

Aside from myself I know plenty of FC fans who live in the South, I can take it that all other clubs have a similar number dotted around the country, not to mention that a high % of ticket sales for the international events in London are sold to those based in non heritage regions.



Appealing more to fans that are based in the Midlands/South so they don't have a 10 hour return drive to attend to Newcastle and filling a smaller ground most of the time instead of 10-15-20k in a 52k capacity stadium and not be an organised mickey up would be a step forward.(I've no idea what you're talking about re catalans, using Newcastle as a base to stage the MW because it's a good p iss up area is obvious)

Selling off tickets dirt cheap because the RFL know that to charge a normal ticket price fans won't turn up just shows you how things are wrong and why we'll never progress.