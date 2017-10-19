WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic weekend 2018

Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:52 am
Towns88 wrote:
:D :D Didn't Fartown beat you last time the cluba met ? Whilst I do fancy Wakey to keep up their challenge next year I think huddersfield will be better as well .


That was deliberate - you don't need to tell me how many easy points we've handed Shudds over the years; I've almost always been there to witness it.
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:54 am
bren2k wrote:
Which seems very sensible.

...and thus will never happen.
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:59 pm
Willzay wrote:
I wonder what else is miles away? :wink:

Also I'm sure the "mickey up" argument was used by people who preferred for Catalans to stay up.

It's at least 2 hours for most RL supporters coming by car, if you can locate it more centrally then not only does it reduce the travel time for the honest chippy northerner but it also encourages fans from further South to attend.
Aside from myself I know plenty of FC fans who live in the South, I can take it that all other clubs have a similar number dotted around the country, not to mention that a high % of ticket sales for the international events in London are sold to those based in non heritage regions.

Appealing more to fans that are based in the Midlands/South so they don't have a 10 hour return drive to attend to Newcastle and filling a smaller ground most of the time instead of 10-15-20k in a 52k capacity stadium and not be an organised mickey up would be a step forward.(I've no idea what you're talking about re catalans, using Newcastle as a base to stage the MW because it's a good p iss up area is obvious)
Selling off tickets dirt cheap because the RFL know that to charge a normal ticket price fans won't turn up just shows you how things are wrong and why we'll never progress.
Last edited by knockersbumpMKII on Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:03 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:02 pm
bren2k wrote:
Which seems very sensible.


No it isn't because you won't sell anywhere near as many tickets with such short notice of what the fixtures will actually be and what day you'll be playing on. Also shouldn't the top 4 have the advantage of an extra home game in the 8's?

Add in the timing then a football club won't want several game played on the pitch just as the new football season is starting compared to the current date at the end of the football season.
