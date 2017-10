Towns88 wrote: Didn't Fartown beat you last time the cluba met ? Whilst I do fancy Wakey to keep up their challenge next year I think huddersfield will be better as well . :DDidn't Fartown beat you last time the cluba met ? Whilst I do fancy Wakey to keep up their challenge next year I think huddersfield will be better as well .

That was deliberate - you don't need to tell me how many easy points we've handed Shudds over the years; I've almost always been there to witness it.