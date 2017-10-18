FlexWheeler wrote: My thoughts ?



It reminds me again of the sheer idiocy of the people that rabbit on about finishing top under the current system when the fixtures aren't equal. Cas and Leeds have to battle it out in a doozy whilst saints get a bye?



Then of course you have implications with relegation as has already been mentioned.



Seems legit.

I agree - it's unfair to skew the league with this pointless exercise, particularly now that P&R is back. This year, Saints, Wakey and Hull FC have been handed an easy 2 points, while everyone else is in a genuine tussle for points, that could make a massive difference to the fortunes of their club.I don't mind the idea of every fixture being played at one venue - but just make it a regular round.