WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic weekend 2018

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Magic weekend 2018

Post a reply
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:17 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3218
Location: Stuck in 1982
Willzay wrote:
So the other 22 fixtures have no impact do they? It's an odd fixture but at a neutral ground with no distinct advantage for any team, so if a team doesn't win then it's tough tits surely.


They do of course, hence my reference to the potential of moving between 8th and 9th in my post. It's a fine margin that can be influenced by one game, but, the difference for the next part of season post game 23 could be dramatic.

The advantage/disadvantage of course is who you opponent is in comparison to those other fixtures of teams jockeying around 8th 9th
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:52 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1089
UllFC wrote:
Surprised its staying in Newcastle with the noises the RFL were making, hoping that means they have accepted a much larger fee from the council to keep it there. Good news for me as I like the city and the ground.

My thoughts exactly. Would have been disappointed if it had gone to Coventry.
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:00 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4012
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Too big a stadium which ends up being part of the reason they have to giveaway tickets foe peanuts.
It's also miles away, have it more centrally located and you might just see more fans from the southern regions turn up.

Having it in Newcastle is just basically to appease the fans who want somewhere to go for a mickey up with a bit of RL squeezed in.
I'd rather it was dropped completely and lose the two games over a weekend rubbish
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:44 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6715
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Too big a stadium which ends up being part of the reason they have to giveaway tickets foe peanuts.
It's also miles away, have it more centrally located and you might just see more fans from the southern regions turn up.

Having it in Newcastle is just basically to appease the fans who want somewhere to go for a mickey up with a bit of RL squeezed in.
I'd rather it was dropped completely and lose the two games over a weekend rubbish


I wonder what else is miles away? :wink:

Also I'm sure the "mickey up" argument was used by people who preferred for Catalans to stay up.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], jakeyg95 and 91 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,67779476,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM