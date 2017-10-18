knockersbumpMKII wrote:

Too big a stadium which ends up being part of the reason they have to giveaway tickets foe peanuts.

It's also miles away , have it more centrally located and you might just see more fans from the southern regions turn up.



Having it in Newcastle is just basically to appease the fans who want somewhere to go for a mickey up with a bit of RL squeezed in.

I'd rather it was dropped completely and lose the two games over a weekend rubbish