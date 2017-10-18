Willzay wrote: So the other 22 fixtures have no impact do they? It's an odd fixture but at a neutral ground with no distinct advantage for any team, so if a team doesn't win then it's tough tits surely.

They do of course, hence my reference to the potential of moving between 8th and 9th in my post. It's a fine margin that can be influenced by one game, but, the difference for the next part of season post game 23 could be dramatic.The advantage/disadvantage of course is who you opponent is in comparison to those other fixtures of teams jockeying around 8th 9th