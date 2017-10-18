|
Why should it even be based on league standings from a previous season? No other fixtures through the season are, and in theory if you are going to do something like this, it should be like Easter where the teams know exactly who they will be playing - make it more of a tradition and keep the derby games as much as you can.
Otherwise, and I don't like to say it, you won't get anywhere near as many fans turning up for Saints v Catalans, or Leeds v Salford, as you would for Saints v Wigan/Wire/Widnes or Leeds v Cas/Wakey/Hudds etc.
So irrespective of league position, get the big games there - that's how you pull in the crowds and attract neutrals.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:35 pm
jools
Beggar all hotels available already!
Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:42 pm
Nothus wrote:
The whole concept questions the integrity of the league anyway simply by existing, but if they insist on having it then at the very least the fixtures should be based on the league standings from the prior season rather than these 'derby games' they come up with.
But of course that won't generate as much money for the governing body, so who cares right?
It's not about giving Widnes an 'easier' game, it's about trying to make this stupid concept as neutral across the board as possible.
Agreed. A table based on last season is still skewed though as ultimately some teams will have an extra hard fixture and others an extra easy fixture. First round of the 8s would make more sense I think. Even better, have this on August bank holiday, and the cup final on May bank holiday.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:58 pm
newcastle again
3 years in the north east.... do we have a SL team on the horizon now then???
should be packed out with geordies by now if its taken off, look forward to being in a sell out crowd for the two days!!
Wed Oct 18, 2017 1:35 pm
Nothus wrote:
The whole concept questions the integrity of the league anyway simply by existing, but if they insist on having it then at the very least the fixtures should be based on the league standings from the prior season rather than these 'derby games' they come up with.
But of course that won't generate as much money for the governing body, so who cares right?
It's not about giving Widnes an 'easier' game, it's about trying to make this stupid concept as neutral across the board as possible.
I know it's too late for next year but they (The RFL) could go with an open draw a few months before the event, maybe get some national TV exposure and try and get someone like Shearer and Nail Quinn to make the draw
Wed Oct 18, 2017 1:55 pm
"The whole concept questions the intergerity of the league" you mean the league in which the 9th placed team could relegated yet the 12th placed team stay up?
Wed Oct 18, 2017 2:29 pm
Cokey
brearley84 wrote:
newcastle again
3 years in the north east.... do we have a SL team on the horizon now then???
should be packed out with geordies by now if its taken off, look forward to being in a sell out crowd for the two days!!
brearley84, If you want to know all about expansion? there are one or two fantasist on the VT here who will chew your ear off with the concept.
BTW - you are quite right.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 2:48 pm
Willzay wrote:
"The whole concept questions the intergerity of the league" you mean the league in which the 9th placed team could relegated yet the 12th placed team stay up?
Or potentially worse, (dafter), the 8th and 9th placed teams could be decided by this 'odd' fixture, 9th gets relegated whilst 8th could have a tilt at the GF.
I'm not sure what this fixture is all about, sure have a jamboree, but, we should understand what it's trying to achieve and post licencing/closed shop what the implications are?
Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:48 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
Or potentially worse, (dafter), the 8th and 9th placed teams could be decided by this 'odd' fixture, 9th gets relegated whilst 8th could have a tilt at the GF.
I'm not sure what this fixture is all about, sure have a jamboree, but, we should understand what it's trying to achieve and post licencing/closed shop what the implications are?
So the other 22 fixtures have no impact do they? It's an odd fixture but at a neutral ground with no distinct advantage for any team, so if a team doesn't win then it's tough tits surely.
|