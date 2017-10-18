WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic weekend 2018

Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:53 am
TimperleySaint User avatar
Why should it even be based on league standings from a previous season? No other fixtures through the season are, and in theory if you are going to do something like this, it should be like Easter where the teams know exactly who they will be playing - make it more of a tradition and keep the derby games as much as you can.

Otherwise, and I don't like to say it, you won't get anywhere near as many fans turning up for Saints v Catalans, or Leeds v Salford, as you would for Saints v Wigan/Wire/Widnes or Leeds v Cas/Wakey/Hudds etc.

So irrespective of league position, get the big games there - that's how you pull in the crowds and attract neutrals.
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:35 pm
jools User avatar
Beggar all hotels available already!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:42 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Nothus wrote:
The whole concept questions the integrity of the league anyway simply by existing, but if they insist on having it then at the very least the fixtures should be based on the league standings from the prior season rather than these 'derby games' they come up with.
But of course that won't generate as much money for the governing body, so who cares right?

It's not about giving Widnes an 'easier' game, it's about trying to make this stupid concept as neutral across the board as possible.

Agreed. A table based on last season is still skewed though as ultimately some teams will have an extra hard fixture and others an extra easy fixture. First round of the 8s would make more sense I think. Even better, have this on August bank holiday, and the cup final on May bank holiday.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:58 pm
brearley84 User avatar
newcastle again

3 years in the north east.... do we have a SL team on the horizon now then???

should be packed out with geordies by now if its taken off, look forward to being in a sell out crowd for the two days!!
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 1:35 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Nothus wrote:
The whole concept questions the integrity of the league anyway simply by existing, but if they insist on having it then at the very least the fixtures should be based on the league standings from the prior season rather than these 'derby games' they come up with.
But of course that won't generate as much money for the governing body, so who cares right?

It's not about giving Widnes an 'easier' game, it's about trying to make this stupid concept as neutral across the board as possible.


I know it's too late for next year but they (The RFL) could go with an open draw a few months before the event, maybe get some national TV exposure and try and get someone like Shearer and Nail Quinn to make the draw :IDEA:
