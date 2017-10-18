WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic weekend 2018

Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:53 am
Why should it even be based on league standings from a previous season? No other fixtures through the season are, and in theory if you are going to do something like this, it should be like Easter where the teams know exactly who they will be playing - make it more of a tradition and keep the derby games as much as you can.

Otherwise, and I don't like to say it, you won't get anywhere near as many fans turning up for Saints v Catalans, or Leeds v Salford, as you would for Saints v Wigan/Wire/Widnes or Leeds v Cas/Wakey/Hudds etc.

So irrespective of league position, get the big games there - that's how you pull in the crowds and attract neutrals.
