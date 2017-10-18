WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic weekend 2018

Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:23 am
Towns88
Returns to Newcastle.

Saturday

Widnes v Saints
Wigan v Wire
Cas v Leeds

Sunday
Salford v Catalan
Huddersfield v wakefield
FC v KR

Widnes may feel hard done to having to play saints. Kinda feel Saturday stands out more so then Sunday but that's often the case.

What's people's thoughts on the games / return to St James' Park ?
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:39 am
Towns88 wrote:
Kinda feel Saturday stands out more so then Sunday but that's often the case.


"Kinda feel"??? No kinda about it, that Sunday looks like the weakest single day lineup for a Magic they've ever had. Relying on HKR looking competitive enough on their return to give Hull a good game otherwise it's not looking like much at all on Sunday.
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:41 am
wire-quin
What weekend?
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:08 am
Wildthing
wire-quin wrote:
What weekend?


19th and 20th May.
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:43 am
Willzay
Lets not forget the big games are not always the most entertaining and close fought. Hull vs Saints last year for example. You've got two Yorkshire derbies on Sunday.
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:45 am
Willzay
And I'm glad it's still in Newcastle. The 3 year cycle is load of hooey - should be at least five years in one new location.
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:02 am
DGM
Good news it's still in Newcastle.

What I'd like to see is a co-ordinatated effort by the RFL to promote RL in the North East.

Get development officers there a couple of months before & after; Have Newcastle playing a curtain raiser; focus more on attracting locals; promote local amateur clubs.

This shouldn't just be a money spinner, but a real effort to spread the game
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:09 am
Willzay wrote:
Lets not forget the big games are not always the most entertaining and close fought. Hull vs Saints last year for example. You've got two Yorkshire derbies on Sunday.


True Wakey vs Hudds could end up being the best game of the weekend.....but you won't know that until afterwards and by then it's too late to sell tickets or get people watching on tv.
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:14 am
TimperleySaint
Why should Widnes feel hard done to? Do they deserve an easier game than other teams?
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:21 am
Nothus
TimperleySaint wrote:
Why should Widnes feel hard done to? Do they deserve an easier game than other teams?


The whole concept questions the integrity of the league anyway simply by existing, but if they insist on having it then at the very least the fixtures should be based on the league standings from the prior season rather than these 'derby games' they come up with.
But of course that won't generate as much money for the governing body, so who cares right?

It's not about giving Widnes an 'easier' game, it's about trying to make this stupid concept as neutral across the board as possible.

