TimperleySaint wrote: Why should Widnes feel hard done to? Do they deserve an easier game than other teams?

The whole concept questions the integrity of the league anyway simply by existing, but if they insist on having it then at the very least the fixtures should be based on the league standings from the prior season rather than these 'derby games' they come up with.But of course that won't generate as much money for the governing body, so who cares right?It's not about giving Widnes an 'easier' game, it's about trying to make this stupid concept as neutral across the board as possible.