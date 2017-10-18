|
Returns to Newcastle.
Saturday
Widnes v Saints
Wigan v Wire
Cas v Leeds
Sunday
Salford v Catalan
Huddersfield v wakefield
FC v KR
Widnes may feel hard done to having to play saints. Kinda feel Saturday stands out more so then Sunday but that's often the case.
What's people's thoughts on the games / return to St James' Park ?
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:39 am
Towns88 wrote:
Kinda feel Saturday stands out more so then Sunday but that's often the case.
"Kinda feel"??? No kinda about it, that Sunday looks like the weakest single day lineup for a Magic they've ever had. Relying on HKR looking competitive enough on their return to give Hull a good game otherwise it's not looking like much at all on Sunday.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:41 am
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:08 am
wire-quin wrote:
What weekend?
19th and 20th May.
Wakefield TRINITY
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:43 am
Lets not forget the big games are not always the most entertaining and close fought. Hull vs Saints last year for example. You've got two Yorkshire derbies on Sunday.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:45 am
And I'm glad it's still in Newcastle. The 3 year cycle is load of hooey - should be at least five years in one new location.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:02 am
Good news it's still in Newcastle.
What I'd like to see is a co-ordinatated effort by the RFL to promote RL in the North East.
Get development officers there a couple of months before & after; Have Newcastle playing a curtain raiser; focus more on attracting locals; promote local amateur clubs.
This shouldn't just be a money spinner, but a real effort to spread the game
Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:09 am
Willzay wrote:
Lets not forget the big games are not always the most entertaining and close fought. Hull vs Saints last year for example. You've got two Yorkshire derbies on Sunday.
True Wakey vs Hudds could end up being the best game of the weekend.....but you won't know that until afterwards and by then it's too late to sell tickets or get people watching on tv.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:14 am
Why should Widnes feel hard done to? Do they deserve an easier game than other teams?
Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:21 am
TimperleySaint wrote:
Why should Widnes feel hard done to? Do they deserve an easier game than other teams?
The whole concept questions the integrity of the league anyway simply by existing, but if they insist on having it then at the very least the fixtures should be based on the league standings from the prior season rather than these 'derby games' they come up with.
But of course that won't generate as much money for the governing body, so who cares right?
It's not about giving Widnes an 'easier' game, it's about trying to make this stupid concept as neutral across the board as possible.
