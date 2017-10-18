Returns to Newcastle.
Saturday
Widnes v Saints
Wigan v Wire
Cas v Leeds
Sunday
Salford v Catalan
Huddersfield v wakefield
FC v KR
Widnes may feel hard done to having to play saints. Kinda feel Saturday stands out more so then Sunday but that's often the case.
What's people's thoughts on the games / return to St James' Park ?
