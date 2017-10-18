WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic weekend 2018

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Magic weekend 2018

Post a reply
Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:23 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3548
Returns to Newcastle.

Saturday

Widnes v Saints
Wigan v Wire
Cas v Leeds

Sunday
Salford v Catalan
Huddersfield v wakefield
FC v KR

Widnes may feel hard done to having to play saints. Kinda feel Saturday stands out more so then Sunday but that's often the case.

What's people's thoughts on the games / return to St James' Park ?
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:39 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1385
Towns88 wrote:
Kinda feel Saturday stands out more so then Sunday but that's often the case.


"Kinda feel"??? No kinda about it, that Sunday looks like the weakest single day lineup for a Magic they've ever had. Relying on HKR looking competitive enough on their return to give Hull a good game otherwise it's not looking like much at all on Sunday.
Last edited by PrinterThe on Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:44 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Magic weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:41 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5458
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
What weekend?
Mac out!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Brid B&W, cravenpark1, DGM, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Hopie, kobashi, Lord Byron, PrinterThe, roopy, SaleSlim, Salford red all over, Towns88, Wigg'n, wire-quin, Yahoo [Bot] and 171 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,2211,72876,3024,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM