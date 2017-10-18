St. James' is far and away the best venue so far for magic weekend. Huge attendances, Geordies have been lapping RL up due to the pace of the game, It's smack bang in the city centre with watering holes on every street in any direction you walk in.



So what if You're playing another team again? There are league points on offer. Think of it as a bonus round. It brings RL fans together in a party atmosphere.



The only gripe is that its isn't on a bank holiday. I would imagine NUFC Newcastle City Council will be throwing money and other deals at the RFL due to the sheer amount of income we generate.





The Etihad was a better ground due to the fact you could move around the stadium and it was a bit smaller so suited RL crowds better but lets face it. Once to got there, there was nothing in the way of pubs or restaurants other than the fan zone. Newcastle also generates more interest due to it being in the city centre the locals who don't know about RL are able to see what's going on, talk to the fans in the pubs who are showing the games on the TV's for the fans. The exposure it greater.