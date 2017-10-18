WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - MAGIC WEEKEND.

Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:05 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 201
Newcastle is a great venue . . . on TV 8)
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:17 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3714
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
It will stay at Newcastle till the attendance starts to fall, also I think the Sunday’s games will make for awful tv viewing just for that fact the place will look empty,only the Hull derby may salvage it a little.
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:39 am
spacks grandad Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 07, 2009 5:41 am
Posts: 17
If the Rugby League are determined to have this pointless escapade it would make sense to have the quarter finals of the challenge cup staged there, or is that too simple a solution? If both us and wigan finish in the top eigh twe will play them at least 4 times, a cup draw and we will play them every 6 weeks!!
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:28 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8830
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
wish they would put it back at the millenium stadium..... amazing magic weekends there
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:00 pm
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1354
St. James' is far and away the best venue so far for magic weekend. Huge attendances, Geordies have been lapping RL up due to the pace of the game, It's smack bang in the city centre with watering holes on every street in any direction you walk in.

So what if You're playing another team again? There are league points on offer. Think of it as a bonus round. It brings RL fans together in a party atmosphere.

The only gripe is that its isn't on a bank holiday. I would imagine NUFC Newcastle City Council will be throwing money and other deals at the RFL due to the sheer amount of income we generate.


The Etihad was a better ground due to the fact you could move around the stadium and it was a bit smaller so suited RL crowds better but lets face it. Once to got there, there was nothing in the way of pubs or restaurants other than the fan zone. Newcastle also generates more interest due to it being in the city centre the locals who don't know about RL are able to see what's going on, talk to the fans in the pubs who are showing the games on the TV's for the fans. The exposure it greater.
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:36 am
Johnkendal User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007 7:19 pm
Posts: 466
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
Please Stop talking sense!
