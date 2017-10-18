If the Rugby League are determined to have this pointless escapade it would make sense to have the quarter finals of the challenge cup staged there, or is that too simple a solution? If both us and wigan finish in the top eigh twe will play them at least 4 times, a cup draw and we will play them every 6 weeks!!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bondo, Brendinio, eddieH, Jimathay, latchfordbob, Man Mountain, morrisseyisawire, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Rugby, Saddened!, scottty, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, spacks grandad, Steve51, The Speculator, TimperleySaint, WazzaWire, Wrath and 251 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,723
|1,655
|76,304
|4,559
|SET
|