It will stay at Newcastle till the attendance starts to fall, also I think the Sunday’s games will make for awful tv viewing just for that fact the place will look empty,only the Hull derby may salvage it a little.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Fatbelly, Gazwire, Instalamus, jackflash, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, matt king's cat, matt6169, mattsrhinos1978, Old Timer No 4, Psychedelic Casual, richmond, Shazbaz, Suzy Banyon, WazzaWire, Wire, Wrath and 298 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,573
|2,353
|76,302
|4,559
|SET
|