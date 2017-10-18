WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - MAGIC WEEKEND.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves MAGIC WEEKEND.

Post a reply
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:05 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 201
Newcastle is a great venue . . . on TV 8)
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:17 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3708
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
It will stay at Newcastle till the attendance starts to fall, also I think the Sunday’s games will make for awful tv viewing just for that fact the place will look empty,only the Hull derby may salvage it a little.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Fatbelly, Gazwire, Instalamus, jackflash, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, matt king's cat, matt6169, mattsrhinos1978, Old Timer No 4, Psychedelic Casual, richmond, Shazbaz, Suzy Banyon, WazzaWire, Wire, Wrath and 298 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,5732,35376,3024,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM