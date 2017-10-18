WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - MAGIC WEEKEND.

MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:19 am
karetaker
So we plsy Wigan on the saturday middle game, was it not based on league posistion last yesr.

league.com/article/51247/dacia-magic-weekend-returns-to-newcastle
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:52 am
Jimathay
No. They basically try to make derby and "good matchup" games. Cas played Leeds last year as a "derby" which was nothing to do with league positions.

Silly concept but admittedly I've thoroughly enjoyed all the games whenever I've been so can't complain about how they pair the teams up.
-Long time lurker-
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:56 am
kirtonLindseyWolf
karetaker wrote:
So we plsy Wigan on the saturday middle game, was it not based on league posistion last yesr.

league.com/article/51247/dacia-magic-weekend-returns-to-newcastle


Wasn't the reason we Engineered finishing in the bottom 4 so we could play a similar ability team, Widnes, Catalans or HULL KR. Am I right in assuming that the Hull Derby will be last game on the Saturday?
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:51 am
karetaker
kirtonLindseyWolf wrote:
Wasn't the reason we Engineered finishing in the bottom 4 so we could play a similar ability team, Widnes, Catalans or HULL KR. Am I right in assuming that the Hull Derby will be last game on the Saturday?


No they the last game on Sunday, Cas Leeds is last game Saturday.
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:39 pm
Uncle Rico
I've no idea what the concept of this fixture is anymore apart from a good weekend away.

In a league where 'every minute matters' is it right to skew the fixtures where the league that you are operating in post split, can be affected to the point of potentially fighting off relegation or aiming for the play offs and a tilt at the GF?
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:41 pm
karetaker
Uncle Rico wrote:
I've no idea what the concept of this fixture is anymore apart from a good weekend away.

In a league where 'every minute matters' is it right to skew the fixtures where the league that you are operating in post split, can be affected to the point of potentially fighting off relegation or aiming for the play offs and a tilt at the GF?


You hit the nail on the head,it’s just a good weekend away for those that have no christenings, weddings or funerals etc to get lashed up at :lol:

Oh and maybe watch some rugby.
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:12 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
Well, thats another one i wont be going, i've been Newcastle twice, i just don't enjoy it.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:15 pm
TF and the wire
They only finished one point and one place above us at the end of the regular season didn't they?
One of the cave dwelling queuers.
Re: MAGIC WEEKEND.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:33 pm
wire-flyer
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Well, thats another one i wont be going, i've been Newcastle twice, i just don't enjoy it.


Etihad a much better venue

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, easyWire, eddieH, getdownmonkeyman, Instalamus, jackflash, Johnkendal, lefty goldblatt, matt king's cat, mattsrhinos1978, Melph, Moe syslak, Old Timer No 4, richmond, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, WazzaWire, Who are ya!!, Wire, wire-flyer, wolfie wales and 328 guests

