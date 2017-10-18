|
So we plsy Wigan on the saturday middle game, was it not based on league posistion last yesr.
league.com/article/51247/dacia-magic-weekend-returns-to-newcastle
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:52 am
No. They basically try to make derby and "good matchup" games. Cas played Leeds last year as a "derby" which was nothing to do with league positions.
Silly concept but admittedly I've thoroughly enjoyed all the games whenever I've been so can't complain about how they pair the teams up.
-Long time lurker-
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:56 am
karetaker wrote:
Wasn't the reason we Engineered finishing in the bottom 4 so we could play a similar ability team, Widnes, Catalans or HULL KR. Am I right in assuming that the Hull Derby will be last game on the Saturday?
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:51 am
kirtonLindseyWolf wrote:
No they the last game on Sunday, Cas Leeds is last game Saturday.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:39 pm
I've no idea what the concept of this fixture is anymore apart from a good weekend away.
In a league where 'every minute matters' is it right to skew the fixtures where the league that you are operating in post split, can be affected to the point of potentially fighting off relegation or aiming for the play offs and a tilt at the GF?
Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:41 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
You hit the nail on the head,it’s just a good weekend away for those that have no christenings, weddings or funerals etc to get lashed up at
Oh and maybe watch some rugby.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:12 pm
Well, thats another one i wont be going, i've been Newcastle twice, i just don't enjoy it.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:15 pm
They only finished one point and one place above us at the end of the regular season didn't they?
One of the cave dwelling queuers.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:33 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Etihad a much better venue
