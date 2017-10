Irregular Hoops wrote: The games should either be all derbies (where possible), or a random draw.

Will be like a cup final for the Dobbins.

Or scrapped altogether, although I quite like this idea put forward on another forum. Have the last 8 ties of the Challenge Cup played over the 2 days at the same venue. That way you still get a weekend "jamboree" without having to play a manufactured round of SL fixtures.