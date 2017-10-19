TimperleySaint wrote: The whole season isn't a level playing field though is it - you don't have equally matched teams playing each other every week do you, so why should the Magic Weekend be any different?



That's like saying it's unfair on whoever has to play the champions in the first game of the season - someone has to, and you have to play them at some point, so just get on with it.

Injuries and form happen in every sport and every league. Magic is different, before this everyone plays each other home and away, so exactly the same, playing a one off random game so some teams play the extra game against a top side, some against an lower side. We benefit more than Cas and Leeds this year, but it's still an unfair system.How many other sports in the world do this?