Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:31 pm
ccs
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2850
With half price tickets, it's hardly going to be a financial success either.

Works out at an average attendance of 5,500 per game, hardly warranting the headline "Super League celebrates another successful Dacia Magic Weekend."

(Challenge Cup - Wembley Stadium, August 25th 2018. You can now select specific seats within blocks, which is handy.)
Re: Magic Weekend 2018
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:14 pm
UllFC
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14932
ccs wrote:
With half price tickets, it's hardly going to be a financial success either.

Works out at an average attendance of 5,500 per game, hardly warranting the headline "Super League celebrates another successful Dacia Magic Weekend."

(Challenge Cup - Wembley Stadium, August 25th 2018. You can now select specific seats within blocks, which is handy.)


Council's pay the RFL a significant fee to host the event, which is how it all got started in the first place when Cardiff wanted events to fil the void left by the years of Challenge Cup and FA Cup Finals. This year it was reported the RFL had bids from more city's than ever so you'd hope they've got a good increase in fee to keep the even in Newcastle.
Re: Magic Weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:40 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17547
Rovers just tweeted in reply to a fan's question that they made a specific request not to play us at next year's Magic Weekend.
Re: Magic Weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:55 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25218
Location: West Yorkshire
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Rovers just tweeted in reply to a fan's question that they made a specific request not to play us at next year's Magic Weekend.

Understandable - wasn't their last competitive win against us Easter 2015? They're having a sublime week so far. :lol:
