|
Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 818
|
If they are having a Hull Derby to boost the crowds why not have a Saints Wigan Derby game as well. Afterall it's the biggest derby in Rugby according to their fans.
Agree with Fosdyke an unnecessary extra game time to get rid.
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:30 am
|
Joined: Tue Apr 22, 2008 10:01 pm
Posts: 1249
Location: High on a hill
|
It's about time the fans saw this for what it is,another money making gimmick from the RL with the owners consent.All the cost of travel,new one off shirts etc,etc, and you are having a considerable lay out,especially if you have kids.We will be having a friendly and two other games at least,they are killing the excitement of the derby matches.The usual clique will be telling us mere supporters what a great concept Magic Weekend is,I'd say the same if everything was free.
|
Born and raised on Black and White
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:48 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5665
|
If the RFL are using the Magic Weekend as an excuse to move the Cup Final away from Wembley, then maybe fans should boycott MW
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:57 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 30, 2005 8:11 pm
Posts: 3230
Location: in a cave
|
Another derby and the last game on the Sunday. Could it get any worse? Think I'll give it a miss.
|
First there was wisdom
Then there was knowledge
Now there is only information
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:13 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2207
|
DABHAND wrote:
It's about time the fans saw this for what it is,another money making gimmick from the RL with the owners consent.All the cost of travel,new one off shirts etc,etc, and you are having a considerable lay out,especially if you have kids.We will be having a friendly and two other games at least,they are killing the excitement of the derby matches.The usual clique will be telling us mere supporters what a great concept Magic Weekend is,I'd say the same if everything was free.
Cost wise, you don't have to go or buy a MW shirt.
I agree on the derby's, 4 times minimum next year is way too often.
MW as obviously successful as a money spinner for the RFL, but it has its drawbacks as it distorts the fixture list and has no real focus on expansion.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:51 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1779
|
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Thing about last game on the Sunday as well is not only has it been a rubbish crowd all day but by the time our game comes about there will be like 10,000 people left in the ground with everyone else buggering off after their games. Looking at Sunday fixtures, be lucky to have 20,000 in there.
I think your right.
Very very poor planning by the RFL
At least they should have had the Hull game as the second match of the day.That way it would have kept most people in the stadium
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:55 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14929
|
Pleased its staying in Newcastle as I like the City and the ground, but have to agree with others that the Sunday lineup is looking poor, they really are relying on a big turnout of FC and Rovers fans.
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:57 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 566
|
Whinge whinge whinge whinge whinge.
I couldn't care less about the line ups. I'm off to watch my team play and that's that.
Not bothered who's playing who and it's not fair they're playing them attitude of some.
Why don't people embrace it for what it is. A weekend of rugby in a vibrant city, not replicated in this country by any other sport.
|
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:13 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1787
|
Bombed Out wrote:
Whinge whinge whinge whinge whinge.
I couldn't care less about the line ups. I'm off to watch my team play and that's that.
Not bothered who's playing who and it's not fair they're playing them attitude of some.
Why don't people embrace it for what it is. A weekend of rugby in a vibrant city, not replicated in this country by any other sport.
Can I agree with some of that, but for me, its the embarrassment of seeing an empty stadium on the TV, dont think it does any good for our amazing game, and it will be empty come 5 on the sunday
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, anijay, Bing [Bot], boardwalkempire, DABHAND, Google [Bot], hullandbroncos, Large Paws, Opinion from the Shed, PCollinson1990, Tarquin Fuego, Tinkerman23, unknownlegend and 146 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,698
|1,487
|76,304
|4,559
|SET
|