Re: Magic Weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:20 am
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 817
If they are having a Hull Derby to boost the crowds why not have a Saints Wigan Derby game as well. Afterall it's the biggest derby in Rugby according to their fans.

Agree with Fosdyke an unnecessary extra game time to get rid.
Re: Magic Weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:30 am
DABHAND User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Apr 22, 2008 10:01 pm
Posts: 1249
Location: High on a hill
It's about time the fans saw this for what it is,another money making gimmick from the RL with the owners consent.All the cost of travel,new one off shirts etc,etc, and you are having a considerable lay out,especially if you have kids.We will be having a friendly and two other games at least,they are killing the excitement of the derby matches.The usual clique will be telling us mere supporters what a great concept Magic Weekend is,I'd say the same if everything was free.
Re: Magic Weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:48 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5664
If the RFL are using the Magic Weekend as an excuse to move the Cup Final away from Wembley, then maybe fans should boycott MW
Re: Magic Weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:57 pm
Diogenes User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Aug 30, 2005 8:11 pm
Posts: 3230
Location: in a cave
Another derby and the last game on the Sunday. Could it get any worse? Think I'll give it a miss.
Re: Magic Weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:13 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2207
DABHAND wrote:
It's about time the fans saw this for what it is,another money making gimmick from the RL with the owners consent.All the cost of travel,new one off shirts etc,etc, and you are having a considerable lay out,especially if you have kids.We will be having a friendly and two other games at least,they are killing the excitement of the derby matches.The usual clique will be telling us mere supporters what a great concept Magic Weekend is,I'd say the same if everything was free.


Cost wise, you don't have to go or buy a MW shirt.

I agree on the derby's, 4 times minimum next year is way too often.

MW as obviously successful as a money spinner for the RFL, but it has its drawbacks as it distorts the fixture list and has no real focus on expansion.
Re: Magic Weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:51 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1779
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Thing about last game on the Sunday as well is not only has it been a rubbish crowd all day but by the time our game comes about there will be like 10,000 people left in the ground with everyone else buggering off after their games. Looking at Sunday fixtures, be lucky to have 20,000 in there.



I think your right.
Very very poor planning by the RFL
At least they should have had the Hull game as the second match of the day.That way it would have kept most people in the stadium
Re: Magic Weekend 2018
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:55 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14929
Pleased its staying in Newcastle as I like the City and the ground, but have to agree with others that the Sunday lineup is looking poor, they really are relying on a big turnout of FC and Rovers fans.
