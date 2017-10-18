It's about time the fans saw this for what it is,another money making gimmick from the RL with the owners consent.All the cost of travel,new one off shirts etc,etc, and you are having a considerable lay out,especially if you have kids.We will be having a friendly and two other games at least,they are killing the excitement of the derby matches.The usual clique will be telling us mere supporters what a great concept Magic Weekend is,I'd say the same if everything was free.