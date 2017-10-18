WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Weekend 2018

Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:20 am
If they are having a Hull Derby to boost the crowds why not have a Saints Wigan Derby game as well. Afterall it's the biggest derby in Rugby according to their fans.

Agree with Fosdyke an unnecessary extra game time to get rid.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:30 am
It's about time the fans saw this for what it is,another money making gimmick from the RL with the owners consent.All the cost of travel,new one off shirts etc,etc, and you are having a considerable lay out,especially if you have kids.We will be having a friendly and two other games at least,they are killing the excitement of the derby matches.The usual clique will be telling us mere supporters what a great concept Magic Weekend is,I'd say the same if everything was free.
Users browsing this forum: boardwalkempire, DABHAND, Dave K., FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, Google [Bot], Homenaway, hull2524, Jake the Peg, Marcus's Bicycle, MonkeyLover, Moonshine, PCollinson1990, reliant robin, vitch and 216 guests

