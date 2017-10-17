Seems a quandry this one, the lads obviously got talent but there's a injury cloud.



If Dan's a hooker then he has 4 other currently at Cronulla with Segeyaro being first choice, if hes a half then he has to get Chad Townsend, James Maloney and Jack Bird all established players with others already listed too. Gerard Beale has left but hes a wing/centre so maybe there are other departures not yet released, also Cooper Cronk is moving to a Sydney Based Club not yet stated?



Mitch Rein would be a good replacement is there is any truth in the rumour, I wish him good luck, Dan on whatever decision you make.