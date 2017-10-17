WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dan Mortimer

Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:36 pm
Offered a 1 year contract by Cronulla. We have offered him a deal as well. Due to let the Sharks know by the end of the week whether he,s going back to them or staying in England next year.
