WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bodene Thompson

Leigh Centurions Bodene Thompson

Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 12:51 pm
He's an excellent signing for you, one of the best line runners around. Way too good for the championship to be honest but he'll tear it up for you.
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 12:05 am
Sacred Cow wrote:
He's an excellent signing for you, one of the best line runners around. Way too good for the championship to be honest but he'll tear it up for you.


The Championship is getting stronger than SL,haven't you noticed?
