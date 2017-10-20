Great signing for you guys. I'm a Warriors fan for my sins and I've always liked Bodine. He runs real hard and scores a lot of tries. Can see him running over Championship teams on his own next season.

...Diagnosing SBD (Sporting Bipolar Disorder) since 2003...

Negs bringing down the tone of your forum? Keyboard Bell-endery tiresome? Embarrassed by some of your own fans?

Then you need...

TheButcher

I must be STOPPED!!

Vice Chairman of The Scarlet Turkey Clique

Grand Wizard Shill of Nibiru Prime & Dark Globe Champion

Chairman of 'The Neil Barker School for gifted Clowns'

"A Local Forum. For Local People"