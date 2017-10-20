WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bodene Thompson

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Bodene Thompson

Post a reply
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:20 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3182
Location: LEYTH
jpleigh wrote:
Signed sealed and delivered


:ROCKS: Excellent signing :CLAP: . Welcome to Leigh Bodene. :DANCE:
Image Image Image
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:32 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11714
Location: blackpool tower circus
Jethro. :wink:
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:00 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 417
Once again well done Derek and Keiron Cunningham. Another top signing
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:01 pm
TheButcher User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5453
Great signing for you guys. I'm a Warriors fan for my sins and I've always liked Bodine. He runs real hard and scores a lot of tries. Can see him running over Championship teams on his own next season.
...Diagnosing SBD (Sporting Bipolar Disorder) since 2003...
Negs bringing down the tone of your forum? Keyboard Bell-endery tiresome? Embarrassed by some of your own fans?
Then you need...
TheButcher
I must be STOPPED!!
Vice Chairman of The Scarlet Turkey Clique
Grand Wizard Shill of Nibiru Prime & Dark Globe Champion
Chairman of 'The Neil Barker School for gifted Clowns'
"A Local Forum. For Local People"
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:10 pm
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2792
Location: Vancouver, Canada
This is a great signing for us. This guy can really motor with the ball, runs like a train and will do big minutes at Champ level especially. Tackles hard and often also. SL quality signing once again.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:15 pm
ItchyandScratchy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:46 pm
Posts: 219
Very good signing. Well done to Keiron, Neil and Derek for negotiating this signing successfully. Welcome to Leigh, Bodene.
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:35 pm
JENKY User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4952
Location: At the seaside
Another quality addition to what is looking to be one of the best assembled squads for many a year already!
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:24 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4226
JENKY wrote:
Another quality addition to what is looking to be one of the best assembled squads for many a year already!


Lets hope they gel..
Image
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:15 am
kiwileyther Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 29, 2008 6:58 am
Posts: 214
Made up it has now been confirmed. He will score plenty tries for us next year. I think Daniel Mortimer will see to that.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: brooklands tap room, ColD, Draexnael, Google Adsense [Bot], Harry Stottle, Jboyleigh, kiwileyther, Montyburns, scrum, shropshire-leyther and 211 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,6181,66276,3054,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM