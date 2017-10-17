I've been watching Bodene for the last 3 years at the NZ Warriors, hes been pretty solid overall although he went through a period of becoming a turnstile for tackling, also he had some private issues but I won't comment on those as its not my place to.



But he turned his form around having dealt with those private issues and struck up a great understanding with Shaun Johnson, Scoring plenty of tries and assists. Also he shored up his defence and got back to the player I know he can be, he'll be missed at the warriors but its a great capture for Leigh.



I look forward to seeing Bodene in a Leigh shirt soon.