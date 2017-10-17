WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bodene Thompson

Bodene Thompson
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:31 pm
JackDiggle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Latest from NZ

Warriors back rower Bodene Thompson reportedly joining Leigh Centurions in England
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:33 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
This is getting silly now!
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:35 pm
JackDiggle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
THECherry&Whites wrote:
This is getting silly now!


Bit like picking your Fantasy Sports Team but in reality..
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:36 pm
Genehunt Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Lets have him
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:43 pm
atomic User avatar
THOMPSON TO UK

Warriors backrower Bodene Thompson looks like he’s headed to England.

Market Watch can reveal Leigh are keen on bringing the 29-year-old to the club.

A former Titan and Tiger, Thompson has more than 130 first grade games to his name with the Centurions in talks to sign him on a two-year-deal.

LINK
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:45 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
JackDiggle wrote:
Latest from NZ

Warriors back rower Bodene Thompson reportedly joining Leigh Centurions in England


He is right, see dominion post
'aequo pede propera'
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:00 am
Cokey User avatar
https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/league/97 ... in-England
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:53 am
deepuspannus Stevo's Armpit

I've been watching Bodene for the last 3 years at the NZ Warriors, hes been pretty solid overall although he went through a period of becoming a turnstile for tackling, also he had some private issues but I won't comment on those as its not my place to.

But he turned his form around having dealt with those private issues and struck up a great understanding with Shaun Johnson, Scoring plenty of tries and assists. Also he shored up his defence and got back to the player I know he can be, he'll be missed at the warriors but its a great capture for Leigh.

I look forward to seeing Bodene in a Leigh shirt soon.
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:41 am
kiwileyther Eddie Hemmings's Wig
I agree with deepuspannus. Bodene is a good player who runs good lines on attack. Has been caught out the odd time in defence, but I wouldn't put all the blame on him as I think it was the decisions of others around him that put him in that position. Played wide on the right for the warriors, so would probably expect him to do the same. Good signing if he comes.
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:08 pm
Signed sealed and delivered
