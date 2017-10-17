WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bodene Thompson

Bodene Thompson
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:31 pm
Latest from NZ

Warriors back rower Bodene Thompson reportedly joining Leigh Centurions in England
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:33 pm
This is getting silly now!
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:35 pm
THECherry&Whites wrote:
This is getting silly now!


Bit like picking your Fantasy Sports Team but in reality..
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:36 pm
Lets have him

