Kevin Larroyer
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:08 pm
THECherry&Whites
How did he play when you had him on loan?
Re: Kevin Larroyer
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:24 pm
RickyF1
THECherry&Whites wrote:
How did he play when you had him on loan?

Seem to be ok, was consistent. But isnt a world beater
Re: Kevin Larroyer
Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:08 am
Bullseye
Steady.
Re: Kevin Larroyer
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:44 am
Bulliac
The above is my opinion too, in our position I'd have him back.
Re: Kevin Larroyer
Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:11 am
He's a good quality Championship level player, from what I saw. Whether he is a lower level SL player, I'm not so sure. I don't really see why Cas recalled & played him when they did.
Re: Kevin Larroyer
Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:47 am
paulwalker71
According to Total RL Forums, signed a two-year deal with Leigh
Re: Kevin Larroyer
Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:09 am
HamsterChops
paulwalker71 wrote:
According to Total RL Forums, signed a two-year deal with Leigh


According to Leigh Centurions yesterday too. They announced the signing :lol:

Hence why the OP is asking I would assume.
Re: Kevin Larroyer
Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:25 am
Nothus
He was just steady, can't say anything more really.

