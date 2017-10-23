WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?

Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 2:46 pm
Seth
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1737
Location: Meltham
Its a disc race
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 3:29 pm
Muggins
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 49
Are people just being deliberately stupid in trying not to understand the point I assume Matty B is making?

I'm reading between the lines and assuming he's asking why is this game scheduled for Friday night in Australia/Friday morning in the UK, as opposed to Saturday night in Australia and Saturday morning in the UK?

Had this game been played Sat night Oz/Sat morning UK there would have been a chance that non-RL could have watched it. It would have been a good start to a sporting Saturday. Playing it on a Friday is an utterly stupid decision. The biggest England game of the World Cup group stages and it's going to go virtually unnoticed on a Friday morning workday. Do you honestly think that England v Lebanon is going to attract the casual observer in the same way that the Australia game would have done?

I know that Australia are hosting the tournament and so it's great to take into account their needs and maybe Friday night was good for them. But seriously, RL isn't exactly in a position that it can stupidly miss the chance to showcase the game.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 3:38 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4479
Location: Bradford
Muggins wrote:
Are people just being deliberately stupid in trying not to understand the point I assume Matty B is making?

I'm reading between the lines and assuming he's asking why is this game scheduled for Friday night in Australia/Friday morning in the UK, as opposed to Saturday night in Australia and Saturday morning in the UK?

Had this game been played Sat night Oz/Sat morning UK there would have been a chance that non-RL could have watched it. It would have been a good start to a sporting Saturday. Playing it on a Friday is an utterly stupid decision. The biggest England game of the World Cup group stages and it's going to go virtually unnoticed on a Friday morning workday. Do you honestly think that England v Lebanon is going to attract the casual observer in the same way that the Australia game would have done?

I know that Australia are hosting the tournament and so it's great to take into account their needs and maybe Friday night was good for them. But seriously, RL isn't exactly in a position that it can stupidly miss the chance to showcase the game.


Nah I think you're giving him far too much credit there :lol:

Anyway this world cup does not revolve purely around England and us brits watching from over here. This game is launching the whole tournament and it is simply how the fixtures have been arranged. There are three games being played on Saturday morning/evening so it couldn't have been played at that time.
I'm sure a Friday night game will generate plenty of interest in the southern hemisphere, like I say not everything is catered for England - did we give a sh*t what time the Aussies had to get up to watch their games when the WC was held here? Don't think so.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 4:06 pm
Muggins
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 49
Nothus wrote:
Nah I think you're giving him far too much credit there :lol:


Perhaps. :) It just saddens me because I see it as a lost opportunity to promote RL in England/UK. I get that the Aussies are hosting it but would it really have been that bad for them to play it on Saturday evening? At the Olympics the football competition began before the official opening ceremony. The matches at the RLWC are being played at different venues anyway so it's not as if the opening ceremony even means that much compared to an Olympics where the bulk of the main events take place in one city and one stadium. Would it really have mattered to people attending Papa New Guinea against Wales if that game had taken place before the official world cup opening? I doubt it.

Ah, well, hopefully people can still tune in to watch the semi-final against NZ and perhaps even a final against the Aussies.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 5:31 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1108
Nothus wrote:
I'm sure a Friday night game will generate plenty of interest in the southern hemisphere, like I say not everything is catered for England - did we give a sh*t what time the Aussies had to get up to watch their games when the WC was held here? Don't think so.

This is exactly right. We even had some Sunday games in the Four Nations last year, in Australia and New Zealand that was very early Monday morning, didn’t see any complaints about that on here
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 5:52 pm
kobashi
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 707
It's a ridiculous thing to moan and complain about. The tournament is in Australia!
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:34 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 166
shinymcshine wrote:
Re- Competitive Teams in RLWC

Since it started in 1930 the FIFA World Cup has only had 8 different winners and 12 different Finalists (i.e. only 4 teams have got to the Final without winning).

Hence I guess the 200+ countries that compete for the FIFA World Cup just shouldn't bother either since its not really feasible that they'll win ?

8 winners and 12 competitors over 20 games is far better than 3 winners from 14 (almost assuredly to be 3/15) and one other side in the Final but who have not won it*.
Note. As you counted West Germany and Germany as the same, I have done the same for Great Britain and England......
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:58 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5248
Location: Over there
BBC2 Floodlit Rugby League Trophy. It's our spiritual home. Now be quiet and get me a Bovril.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:42 am
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17975
Wilde 3 wrote:
It isn't. It is being played on Friday night.



Yes. In Australia, which means everyone is watching it over here Friday morning.

My point was why not play the game Saturday night in Aus so we can watch the game Saturday morning (ie when it’s not a work day for us on the UK).
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:07 am
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1447
MattyB wrote:
Yes. In Australia, which means everyone is watching it over here Friday morning.

My point was why not play the game Saturday night in Aus so we can watch the game Saturday morning (ie when it’s not a work day for us on the UK).


If they have a Friday night launch then they get the momentum with a weekend full of other games (3 games on Sat, 3 on Sun).

IIRC RLWC schedule for this year is based around Fri-Sun games, which should maximise the attendances, and avoids midweek matches.
