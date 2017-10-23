Muggins wrote: Are people just being deliberately stupid in trying not to understand the point I assume Matty B is making?



I'm reading between the lines and assuming he's asking why is this game scheduled for Friday night in Australia/Friday morning in the UK, as opposed to Saturday night in Australia and Saturday morning in the UK?



Had this game been played Sat night Oz/Sat morning UK there would have been a chance that non-RL could have watched it. It would have been a good start to a sporting Saturday. Playing it on a Friday is an utterly stupid decision. The biggest England game of the World Cup group stages and it's going to go virtually unnoticed on a Friday morning workday. Do you honestly think that England v Lebanon is going to attract the casual observer in the same way that the Australia game would have done?



I know that Australia are hosting the tournament and so it's great to take into account their needs and maybe Friday night was good for them. But seriously, RL isn't exactly in a position that it can stupidly miss the chance to showcase the game.

Nah I think you're giving him far too much credit thereAnyway this world cup does not revolve purely around England and us brits watching from over here. This game is launching the whole tournament and it is simply how the fixtures have been arranged. There are three games being played on Saturday morning/evening so it couldn't have been played at that time.I'm sure a Friday night game will generate plenty of interest in the southern hemisphere, like I say not everything is catered for England - did we give a sh*t what time the Aussies had to get up to watch their games when the WC was held here? Don't think so.