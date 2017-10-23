WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?

Post a reply
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 2:46 pm
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1736
Location: Meltham
Its a disc race :lol:
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 3:29 pm
Muggins User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 47
Are people just being deliberately stupid in trying not to understand the point I assume Matty B is making?

I'm reading between the lines and assuming he's asking why is this game scheduled for Friday night in Australia/Friday morning in the UK, as opposed to Saturday night in Australia and Saturday morning in the UK?

Had this game been played Sat night Oz/Sat morning UK there would have been a chance that non-RL could have watched it. It would have been a good start to a sporting Saturday. Playing it on a Friday is an utterly stupid decision. The biggest England game of the World Cup group stages and it's going to go virtually unnoticed on a Friday morning workday. Do you honestly think that England v Lebanon is going to attract the casual observer in the same way that the Australia game would have done?

I know that Australia are hosting the tournament and so it's great to take into account their needs and maybe Friday night was good for them. But seriously, RL isn't exactly in a position that it can stupidly miss the chance to showcase the game.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 3:38 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4479
Location: Bradford
Muggins wrote:
Are people just being deliberately stupid in trying not to understand the point I assume Matty B is making?

I'm reading between the lines and assuming he's asking why is this game scheduled for Friday night in Australia/Friday morning in the UK, as opposed to Saturday night in Australia and Saturday morning in the UK?

Had this game been played Sat night Oz/Sat morning UK there would have been a chance that non-RL could have watched it. It would have been a good start to a sporting Saturday. Playing it on a Friday is an utterly stupid decision. The biggest England game of the World Cup group stages and it's going to go virtually unnoticed on a Friday morning workday. Do you honestly think that England v Lebanon is going to attract the casual observer in the same way that the Australia game would have done?

I know that Australia are hosting the tournament and so it's great to take into account their needs and maybe Friday night was good for them. But seriously, RL isn't exactly in a position that it can stupidly miss the chance to showcase the game.


Nah I think you're giving him far too much credit there :lol:

Anyway this world cup does not revolve purely around England and us brits watching from over here. This game is launching the whole tournament and it is simply how the fixtures have been arranged. There are three games being played on Saturday morning/evening so it couldn't have been played at that time.
I'm sure a Friday night game will generate plenty of interest in the southern hemisphere, like I say not everything is catered for England - did we give a sh*t what time the Aussies had to get up to watch their games when the WC was held here? Don't think so.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, CM Punk, Grimmy, le penguin, Muggins, rhinos21, Rhinoshaund III, Smith's Brolly, Wigg'n, wrencat1873 and 137 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,2921,74476,3084,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM