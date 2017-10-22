WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?

Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:47 pm
IIRC the a workmates copy of The Sun said there'd be a RLWC Pullout in Thursday's edition.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:27 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
IIRC the a workmates copy of The Sun said there'd be a RLWC Pullout in Thursday's edition.

And I'll find the Sun on the same shelf as the rocking horse droppings round here.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:13 pm
Levrier wrote:
And I'll find the Sun on the same shelf as the rocking horse droppings round here.


I put my comment in response to the one about a lack of razamataz etc, just to highlight that at least on national newspaper was doing a promotional feature.

I acknowledge that some people have justifiable reasons for not wanting to buy The Sun.
