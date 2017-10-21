Willzay wrote: With all the nationality "swapping" going on, yeah it is.

I just don’t get the issue with this at all.What harm is it doing? It’s not like people are turning up playing for a completely random country they have no heritage or passport from is it? Sam Burgess isn’t playing for PNG and Vincent Duport isn’t pulling on a Samoa shirt.It’s just players playing for a country they have every right to represent.And what’s the problem with them having played for another country before? I don’t see one. Why does it matter? If a player has duel nationalities or is proud of both heritages he has, why should he not be given the right to represent both countries in his career?My nationality is British and my heritage on my Mother’s side is Polish. I’d love to represent both countries if I ever had the chance as a homage to my nationality and heritage.