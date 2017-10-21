WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?

Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Sat Oct 21, 2017 4:08 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5846
Location: east east hull
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
New Zealand won the 2008 final. England played in the 1995 final and lost by 8 points, England have also played in various four nations finals. As I’ve said if you have no interest don’t watch it or bother commenting.

So your argument is we got to a final 22 years ago and what have four nations tournaments got to do with it I'm a rugby league fan so will watch it but that doesn't change what I say will happen so as I'm also a gambler I'll have a bet with you that neither England nor New Zealand will win it as they seem to be the basis of your argument
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:35 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 163
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
As well as England, France, Austrailia and New Zealand that you mentioned, PNG, Wales and USA all have plenty of players born in those countries. Every sport allows players to represent nations other than that of their birth, through grandparents heritage. If we stopped allowing that we’d be the only sport to do so as far as I know.

Buddy...I am so looking forward to this comp, but outside the 5 countries that have a professional RL side (PNG/FRANCE/NZ/AU/ENG) the other 9 have a smattering......45 players or maybe 46 out of 216 players are playing for the country of their birth...meaning that 80% of their squads are heritage players from AU/NZ/ENG......it's laughabe. BUT........as I said, looking forward to it immensely.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:17 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1102
I named 7 countries that have a decent number of players born in the country they are representing. The others don’t have many, but so what, who really cares, it certainly doesn’t make the tournament a joke. Samoa and Tonga are both teams without many players born in those countries, but when they meet there will certainly be lots of passion on show, that’s probably the game I’m looking forward to most.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:30 am
Little Ivor
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2003 7:59 pm
Posts: 909
Location: The Birth of RL, where else?
fun time frankie wrote:
So your argument is we got to a final 22 years ago and what have four nations tournaments got to do with it I'm a rugby league fan so will watch it but that doesn't change what I say will happen so as I'm also a gambler I'll have a bet with you that neither England nor New Zealand will win it as they seem to be the basis of your argument


Nobody mentioned the 4 nations...
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Sun Oct 22, 2017 1:03 pm
Psychedelic Casual
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 441
Location: Manchester
LeedsDave wrote:
We're lucky it's even on the BBC. International RL is a joke.

There are probably more teams of a decent quality in this World Cup than we’ve ever seen before.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Sun Oct 22, 2017 1:08 pm
Psychedelic Casual
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 441
Location: Manchester
Willzay wrote:
With all the nationality "swapping" going on, yeah it is.

I just don’t get the issue with this at all.

What harm is it doing? It’s not like people are turning up playing for a completely random country they have no heritage or passport from is it? Sam Burgess isn’t playing for PNG and Vincent Duport isn’t pulling on a Samoa shirt.

It’s just players playing for a country they have every right to represent.

And what’s the problem with them having played for another country before? I don’t see one. Why does it matter? If a player has duel nationalities or is proud of both heritages he has, why should he not be given the right to represent both countries in his career?

My nationality is British and my heritage on my Mother’s side is Polish. I’d love to represent both countries if I ever had the chance as a homage to my nationality and heritage.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Sun Oct 22, 2017 1:39 pm
ALAW

Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:11 am
Posts: 4
When they've played for 1 side they should have to stick with it imo
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Sun Oct 22, 2017 1:55 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1689
I have ling been an advicat of international RL, but just have no interest in it anymore. There has been nonpromotion of this eorld cup at all by the RFl or BBC most people and quite a lot if RL fans dont even no its happening at all. Shunting it over to bbc 2 just confirms that the beeb are not overly intersted in it either. This swapping and changing nationallity dies not help ever.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Sun Oct 22, 2017 4:07 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1438
Re- Competitive Teams in RLWC

Since it started in 1930 the FIFA World Cup has only had 8 different winners and 12 different Finalists (i.e. only 4 teams have got to the Final without winning).

Hence I guess the 200+ countries that compete for the FIFA World Cup just shouldn't bother either since its not really feasible that they'll win ?
