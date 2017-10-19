Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: There is no trolling here, I am simply replying to “joke” comments with facts. The “joke” tournament averaged 16,374 last time round. What was your clubs average attendance last year?

Come on, I'm as pro International RL as it comes but, let's not pretend that there is a genuine international program, with genuine RL playing nations.Beyond England, Australia, New Zealand and France, there is very, very little, with most other "Nations" made up of "nationality hopping" wannabes, that cant quite make it playing for "home" country, with some of our Aussie friends changing allegiance with greater frequency than the RL world cup.We have to start somewhere and its good that we can have so many nations represented but, FFS, we have only very recently committed to having regular RLWC competitions and have not fully established a regular cycle for these.Add to this the certainty of another Australia walkover and gallant effort by england (falling at the last hurdle) and this is why, not even RL fans, take this too seriously.