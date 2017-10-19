WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?

Post a reply
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:15 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1095
Willzay and Wildthing, you’re like a cross between the chuckle brothers and dumb and dumber.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:17 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11435
Location: The City of Wakefield
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Willzay and Wildthing, you’re like a cross between the chuckle brothers and dumb and dumber.


Nope still just 1/10. You really are a third rate troll :SLEEPY:
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:56 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6722
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Willzay and Wildthing, you’re like a cross between the chuckle brothers and dumb and dumber.


Only le French troll would come up with such a lame analogy
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:04 pm
kyassor Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2005 10:06 pm
Posts: 508
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Willzay and Wildthing, you’re like a cross between the chuckle brothers and dumb and dumber.

That is unfair - sometimes the Chuckle Brothers and Dumb & Dumber are worth taking notice of :WHISTLE:
I'm a happy depressive - the glass is half empty but the bar is open.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:30 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11435
Location: The City of Wakefield
kyassor wrote:
That is unfair - sometimes the Chuckle Brothers and Dumb & Dumber are worth taking notice of :WHISTLE:


:lol: where did you spring from?
Get back in your cave!
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:22 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8638
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
There is no trolling here, I am simply replying to “joke” comments with facts. The “joke” tournament averaged 16,374 last time round. What was your clubs average attendance last year?


Come on, I'm as pro International RL as it comes but, let's not pretend that there is a genuine international program, with genuine RL playing nations.
Beyond England, Australia, New Zealand and France, there is very, very little, with most other "Nations" made up of "nationality hopping" wannabes, that cant quite make it playing for "home" country, with some of our Aussie friends changing allegiance with greater frequency than the RL world cup.
We have to start somewhere and its good that we can have so many nations represented but, FFS, we have only very recently committed to having regular RLWC competitions and have not fully established a regular cycle for these.
Add to this the certainty of another Australia walkover and gallant effort by england (falling at the last hurdle) and this is why, not even RL fans, take this too seriously.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bullseye, critch67, DiggerHFC, eric35, Google [Bot], Kevs Head, MollySylphrena, rhinos21, SecondRowSaint, shadrack and 128 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,6431,64276,3054,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM