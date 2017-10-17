|
https://www.rugbyleagueontv.com/
......I am not the worlds biggest conspiracy theorist, but this stinks.
3 Group games and the QF/SF' are scheduled for BBC2 whilst on BBC1 you will get repeat showings of Homes under the Hammer, Rip off Britain, The Sunday Politics show and other inane babbling. I have no idea how much the BBC paid IMG for the right to this comp, but they certainly aren't treating these games as valuable.....surely the RL Parliamentary Group should be all over this?
No matter what excuses are made, it cannot be argued that moving these games to the 2nd station will impact on viewing figures.....
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:05 pm
I’m perfectly happy with games on BBC 2, I don’t see what difference it makes.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:16 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I’m perfectly happy with games on BBC 2, I don’t see what difference it makes.
To the casual observer it makes us look like second class citizens. The RBS tournament doesn't see England games relegated to BBC2 or ITV 2, so why should RL be treated this way?
I agree that those that want to watch it will watch it, but the reality is we're less likely to pick up casual viewers on the 2nd channel......BBC2 never rates higher than 1 does it?
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:18 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I’m perfectly happy with games on BBC 2, I don’t see what difference it makes.
Have you forgotten already how we can expand the game?
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:38 pm
Wait!! Some delusional people on here think super league could go back to BBC and turn RL into a super sport.
Are they still only showing England games live? BBC has very little interest in Rugby League. Anyone who says different is living in a fantasy land.
Below shows BBC really are going balls deep with Rugby League world cup coverage.
Group stage
Friday, 27 October
England v Australia
09:00-12:00, BBC Two
10:00-12:05, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Highlights
23:50-00:20, BBC Two
Saturday, 28 October
Papua New Guinea v Wales
06:00-08:05, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Highlights
14:30-16:15, BBC One
Sunday, 29 October (times GMT)
Highlights
17:00-18:00, BBC Two
Friday, 3 November
Highlights
23:50-00:35, BBC Two
Saturday, 4 November
England v Lebanon
08:30-11:30, BBC Two
08:40-10:45, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Highlights
13:15-14:15, BBC One
Sunday, 5 November
Fiji v Wales
08:40-10:45, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Highlights
16:00-17:30, BBC Two
Saturday, 11 November
Highlights
13:15-14:00, BBC One
Sunday, 12 November
England v France
09:30-12:30, BBC Two
Highlights
23:20-00:20, BBC Two
Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:59 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I’m perfectly happy with games on BBC 2, I don’t see what difference it makes.
I work in TV ... sadly it does make quite a large difference to ratings.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:35 pm
I think that's pretty fair coverage for a competition that very few people are interested in. You can't really expect England v Lebanon to be on BBC1.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:10 am
Will it make much difference given the times the games are being shown? It's not like we're talking 3pm Saturday afternoon like you would for a CC Final or 6 Nations match. 10am on a Friday morning for End v Aus.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:05 am
Given the kick off times I'd suggest that a fair chunk of the audience will be via on demand viewing rather than live. As such hopefully it will have less impact than it would have done a decade or so ago. It does suggest there will be very little publicity for the games on BBC 1 though which clearly won't help in terms of attracting casual sports fans to watch the games.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:57 am
We're lucky it's even on the BBC. International RL is a joke.
