England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:02 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 155
https://www.rugbyleagueontv.com/

......I am not the worlds biggest conspiracy theorist, but this stinks.

3 Group games and the QF/SF' are scheduled for BBC2 whilst on BBC1 you will get repeat showings of Homes under the Hammer, Rip off Britain, The Sunday Politics show and other inane babbling. I have no idea how much the BBC paid IMG for the right to this comp, but they certainly aren't treating these games as valuable.....surely the RL Parliamentary Group should be all over this?
No matter what excuses are made, it cannot be argued that moving these games to the 2nd station will impact on viewing figures..... :SHOOT:
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:05 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1086
I’m perfectly happy with games on BBC 2, I don’t see what difference it makes.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:16 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 155
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I’m perfectly happy with games on BBC 2, I don’t see what difference it makes.

To the casual observer it makes us look like second class citizens. The RBS tournament doesn't see England games relegated to BBC2 or ITV 2, so why should RL be treated this way?
I agree that those that want to watch it will watch it, but the reality is we're less likely to pick up casual viewers on the 2nd channel......BBC2 never rates higher than 1 does it?
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:18 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3162
Location: LEYTH
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I’m perfectly happy with games on BBC 2, I don’t see what difference it makes.


Have you forgotten already how we can expand the game? :lol: :lol:
Image Image Image
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:38 pm
kobashi Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 700
Wait!! Some delusional people on here think super league could go back to BBC and turn RL into a super sport.

Are they still only showing England games live? BBC has very little interest in Rugby League. Anyone who says different is living in a fantasy land.

Below shows BBC really are going balls deep with Rugby League world cup coverage. :roll:

Group stage

Friday, 27 October

England v Australia

09:00-12:00, BBC Two

10:00-12:05, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Highlights

23:50-00:20, BBC Two

Saturday, 28 October

Papua New Guinea v Wales

06:00-08:05, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Highlights

14:30-16:15, BBC One

Sunday, 29 October (times GMT)

Highlights

17:00-18:00, BBC Two

Friday, 3 November

Highlights

23:50-00:35, BBC Two

Saturday, 4 November

England v Lebanon

08:30-11:30, BBC Two

08:40-10:45, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Highlights

13:15-14:15, BBC One

Sunday, 5 November

Fiji v Wales

08:40-10:45, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Highlights

16:00-17:30, BBC Two

Saturday, 11 November

Highlights

13:15-14:00, BBC One

Sunday, 12 November

England v France

09:30-12:30, BBC Two

Highlights

23:20-00:20, BBC Two
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:59 pm
jamesthepratt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Oct 25, 2013 10:11 am
Posts: 25
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I’m perfectly happy with games on BBC 2, I don’t see what difference it makes.


I work in TV ... sadly it does make quite a large difference to ratings.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:35 pm
Muggins User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 46
I think that's pretty fair coverage for a competition that very few people are interested in. You can't really expect England v Lebanon to be on BBC1.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:10 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1385
Will it make much difference given the times the games are being shown? It's not like we're talking 3pm Saturday afternoon like you would for a CC Final or 6 Nations match. 10am on a Friday morning for End v Aus.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:05 am
Halfdan of t'wide embrace Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1074
Location: Aldershot, Hants
Given the kick off times I'd suggest that a fair chunk of the audience will be via on demand viewing rather than live. As such hopefully it will have less impact than it would have done a decade or so ago. It does suggest there will be very little publicity for the games on BBC 1 though which clearly won't help in terms of attracting casual sports fans to watch the games.
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:57 am
LeedsDave User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2449
Location: Headingley
We're lucky it's even on the BBC. International RL is a joke.

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Barrett was robbed, Bearded, Bull Mania, dave1612, FlexWheeler, Grimmy, LeedsDave, PrinterThe, rhinos_bish, The Devil's Advocate, Towns88, Vikingsufferer, yorksguy1865 and 232 guests

