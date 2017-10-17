......I am not the worlds biggest conspiracy theorist, but this stinks.3 Group games and the QF/SF' are scheduled for BBC2 whilst on BBC1 you will get repeat showings of Homes under the Hammer, Rip off Britain, The Sunday Politics show and other inane babbling. I have no idea how much the BBC paid IMG for the right to this comp, but they certainly aren't treating these games as valuable.....surely the RL Parliamentary Group should be all over this?No matter what excuses are made, it cannot be argued that moving these games to the 2nd station will impact on viewing figures.....