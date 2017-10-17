WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?

Post a reply
England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:02 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 151
https://www.rugbyleagueontv.com/

......I am not the worlds biggest conspiracy theorist, but this stinks.

3 Group games and the QF/SF' are scheduled for BBC2 whilst on BBC1 you will get repeat showings of Homes under the Hammer, Rip off Britain, The Sunday Politics show and other inane babbling. I have no idea how much the BBC paid IMG for the right to this comp, but they certainly aren't treating these games as valuable.....surely the RL Parliamentary Group should be all over this?
No matter what excuses are made, it cannot be argued that moving these games to the 2nd station will impact on viewing figures..... :SHOOT:
Re: England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:05 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1085
I’m perfectly happy with games on BBC 2, I don’t see what difference it makes.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Call Me God, coco the fullback, Dave K., easyWire, EX.SALF.UNI, feebleweasel, h-bomb, Little Ivor, luke ShipleyRed, Norris Cole, old frightful, RoyBoy29, Salford red all over, Sir Kevin Sinfield, steadygetyerboots-on, Tricky2309, Wellsy13, yorksguy1865, Zulu01 and 225 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,0632,43876,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM