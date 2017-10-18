WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kevin larroyer

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Kevin larroyer

Post a reply
Re: Kevin larroyer
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:23 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 194
As I remember he was released by Hull KR after the million pound game last year, so no world beater!!
Re: Kevin larroyer
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:46 pm
mish User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3419
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
A decent player for us certainly but the Championships is definitely his level.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Re: Kevin larroyer
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:58 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3172
Location: LEYTH
I hope he takes his opportunity and proves to be a good signing.
Image Image Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brian Wood, Draexnael, Genehunt, jon_t, Leythersteve, maurice, Montyburns, propforward 2338, shadrack, The Watcher, Vancouver Leyther and 282 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,4952,15976,3024,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM