WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Season ticket prices

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions 2018 Season ticket prices

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Season ticket prices
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:00 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5683
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Only asking as I bought my ST for last season and due to being a night worker, only got to 3 home games. If it's the same then buying a ST this season is going to be an expense that will be wasted.

Have to wait till the fixtures are out before deciding if it's worth buying a ST or pay as I go.


It's gunna be Sunday's buddy, Fridays don't really work in champ with part time teams and shorter turnarounds
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bigtimeleigh, Draexnael, eddywalls, Jboyleigh, jon_t, maurice, Montyburns, scrum, shadrack, shropshire-leyther, Vancouver Leyther and 282 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,0322,25676,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM