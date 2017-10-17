|
Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 399
|
Ever since we signed Clark and Russell i thought that TS must have wanted us to play a certain way (i guess it doesnt take a rocket scientist to work that out) . My own little theory is that the Rfl stated a few years ago that they wanted to clean up the ruck and speed up the PTB. I dont think it was ever properly enforced or policed and we had put quite a number of eggs into that basket.
So will Price want us to play a different way?
I like Daryl Clark but i think he can play smarter. When he jumps out of DH there is only usually one thing that will happen. I hope Henderson can bring the best out of him. Roby is an amazing player who has never stopped developing his game and we need the new coaching set up to bring the best out of Clark.
With regards to Russell, again i quite like him, he is a git to put down but i just dont see a lot of the NRL coaches being big on the scooting from DH. Last season the scooting became a bit tedious and it felt like we were doing it just to get a cheap penalty (i could include Ratchford in that)
I guess things cant change overnight but it will be interesting to see if we continue with that playing style long term.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:44 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3703
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Regarding Russell I can’t see what else he brings to the table, initially brought as full back but from what I’ve seen I couldn’t ever see him chiming into the line etc. Can’t take it away from him that he is good at bringing it away from the line,but I want a winger that can go the length of the field.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:53 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 948
|
I've no issue with Russell & Lineham scooting early doors in the tackle count. Russell especially is very good at it - but we undoubtedly overused it in the past couple of seasons.
We're not the only team to do it either, Greg Eden did plenty of it this season, Cas were still able to play good Rugby off the back of it. Wigan are probably worse than us for it, the meters their forwards make during a game is frankly shocking.
I'd agree Clark needs to develop his game going forward. He's great jumping out of dummy half, but he needs to start being smarter with the ball round dummy half.
Our style of play HAS to change under a new boss. I'm all for players playing what they see, but we need an element of structure in our play, hopefully Price & Henderson can give us that.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:58 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3368Location:
newton-le-willows
|
Unfortunately,scooting from dummy half has been our most effective way of opening up defences,making ground & gaining penalties during 2017. Hopefully, the new coach will find the missing pages from Smith's training manual....probably folded neatly & under the leg of his former desk.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:27 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8671
|
I'll take a punt on clark as mos this year.
Think TS stifled his game.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:39 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 701
|
We have to change our style of play, the current style is proven not to work....
We do depend on scooting too much and too often too early have clark n russell make their runs against a tired defence maybe get better results??
Barring one season it's hard to know what to expect as he's been an assistant. I primarily want to see a team that wants to win every game if we have to win ugly so be it. There will be tough games throughout the season and some of them will be hard to watch but many will say that's where the lls can be won or lost not the actual game that makes it mathematically so. If we get beat as a fan I want to feel like the players and club don't like it rather than accept it or dismiss the result.
I suppose it's associated with style but I hope price can bring a mental toughness and togetherness between the team that we've not seen for the past few seasons. And most importantly I want to see changes being made mid match based on what's happening rather than by the clock that change the game rather than fit a schedule.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:45 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14124
Location: NFL playoffs
|
The NRL has a more structured and disciplined style than Super League albeit livened up by having some phenomenal athletes in the outside backs that make the league worth watching. NRL coaches also seem to have a more fluid approach to playing players in different roles and are less wedded to players having a 'set position' than in the UK.
Price has been on the coaching staff of two Grand Final winning teams and so is going to be bringing over ideas that reflect where the game is in the NRL at the moment, which should be a good thing. But early results will determine whether we regard this as exciting innovative developments which have brought Warrington up to speed with cutting edge coaching methods, or a coach who doesn't get the British game and plays players out of position.
|
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:40 pm
|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 858
|
I think we should all hope so. We've been awful to watch. Clark definitely has more to offer the team. Russel is good at scooting and making yards but I don't like him in the team, his passing and handling quite simply isn't good enough, shame really he'd be awesome if he had an offload or the ability to pick a pass once he's over the gain line.
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:00 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16390
|
rubber duckie wrote:
I'll take a punt on clark as mos this year.
Think TS stifled his game.
Nails, boots, Cullen, Clarke all spring to mind.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bondo, Brolenni13, CW8, DAG, Gaz3376, getdownmonkeyman, Jack Steel, jackflash, Jimathay, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, lefty goldblatt, marshman777, moving on..., MrFlibble, Paul2812, rubber duckie, Rugby, Shazbaz, Snaggletooth, Sthelens RLFC, Stitch, The All New Chester Wire, thepimp007, Wanderer, WazzaWire, wire-flyer, wire-wire and 335 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,289
|1,979
|76,302
|4,559
|SET
|