Ever since we signed Clark and Russell i thought that TS must have wanted us to play a certain way (i guess it doesnt take a rocket scientist to work that out) . My own little theory is that the Rfl stated a few years ago that they wanted to clean up the ruck and speed up the PTB. I dont think it was ever properly enforced or policed and we had put quite a number of eggs into that basket.

So will Price want us to play a different way?



I like Daryl Clark but i think he can play smarter. When he jumps out of DH there is only usually one thing that will happen. I hope Henderson can bring the best out of him. Roby is an amazing player who has never stopped developing his game and we need the new coaching set up to bring the best out of Clark.



With regards to Russell, again i quite like him, he is a git to put down but i just dont see a lot of the NRL coaches being big on the scooting from DH. Last season the scooting became a bit tedious and it felt like we were doing it just to get a cheap penalty (i could include Ratchford in that)

I guess things cant change overnight but it will be interesting to see if we continue with that playing style long term.