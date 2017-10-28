Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Can't you buy a shirt before the numbers are out and take it back to have them printed on?
I'd feel a bit silly having a current players name on a shirt as I'm nearly 50!! but If I ever did I'd go for
STERLING
7
Now he could play a bit.
Well you can but I’m not making 2 round trips
Lots of slightly more current options.
Minichiello 12
Wembley 2
Wembley 17
Houghton 52
Tackle 52
Think Sika and Connor might be popular this year and don’t know what they’ll be. Maybe 13 and 4?