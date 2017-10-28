WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shirt Launch

Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 11:21 am
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Can't you buy a shirt before the numbers are out and take it back to have them printed on?

I'd feel a bit silly having a current players name on a shirt as I'm nearly 50!! but If I ever did I'd go for

STERLING
7

Now he could play a bit.


Well you can but I’m not making 2 round trips :D

Lots of slightly more current options.
Minichiello 12
Wembley 2
Wembley 17
Houghton 52
Tackle 52

Think Sika and Connor might be popular this year and don’t know what they’ll be. Maybe 13 and 4?
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 11:43 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
Well you can but I’m not making 2 round trips :D

Lots of slightly more current options.
Minichiello 12
Wembley 2
Wembley 17
Houghton 52
Tackle 52

Think Sika and Connor might be popular this year and don’t know what they’ll be. Maybe 13 and 4?


It'll be interesting to see if Connor or Griffin gets the number 4 shirt. Doesn't Manu always have 21?
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:18 pm
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
It'll be interesting to see if Connor or Griffin gets the number 4 shirt. Doesn't Manu always have 21?

I think so. I gues Ellis frees up a starting shirt though.
