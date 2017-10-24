Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am Posts: 25226 Location: West Yorkshire
Rovers have (perhaps also) gone with pink this year, with black. The fans shirt black panel appears to be basque-shaped, what they'd describe as a "sweetheart neckline" on Say Yes to the Dress. Intrigued now as to what we come up with as pink seems to be on trend.
Having seen the shirt in the flesh I don't like the gold on the sleeves and teh bottom. it looks OK from the front otherwise but the back is just a big white box. I think they could have made it much better by continuing the stripes around the back
Agree with that. Unless you get a number on the back it'll look bare. Maybe it's a ploy to get you to spend more money! Are the tranfers stuck on Jake?
