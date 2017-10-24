WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shirt Launch

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Shirt Launch

Post a reply
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:31 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25226
Location: West Yorkshire
A unknown superstar wrote:
When is he training gear and hoodies etc likely to be available?

Last year was end of October, so you'd imagine it won't be long.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:55 pm
Bombed Out Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 568
A unknown superstar wrote:
When is he training gear and hoodies etc likely to be available?

Mrs Barista wrote:
Last year was end of October, so you'd imagine it won't be long.


Or alternatively you could just contact the store and get the definitive answer.
Just a thought.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:11 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9201
Location: King George Dock
If I wanted to contact the club store I would have done. Thanks for your concern though. :roll:
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:20 pm
Bombed Out Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 568
A unknown superstar wrote:
If I wanted to contact the club store I would have done. Thanks for your concern though. :roll:


You're right, why would you want to ask the actual people that would know, when you can ask randoms on here with no knowledge of the merchandise release dates.
A cunning plan indeed.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:15 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2854
Maybe the club will publish the release date when marketing sees fit.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:35 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25226
Location: West Yorkshire
Rovers have (perhaps also) gone with pink this year, with black. The fans shirt black panel appears to be basque-shaped, what they'd describe as a "sweetheart neckline" on Say Yes to the Dress. Intrigued now as to what we come up with as pink seems to be on trend. :lol:

Image
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:55 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26505
Having seen the shirt in the flesh I don't like the gold on the sleeves and teh bottom. it looks OK from the front otherwise but the back is just a big white box. I think they could have made it much better by continuing the stripes around the back
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:18 am
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 833
Jake the Peg wrote:
Having seen the shirt in the flesh I don't like the gold on the sleeves and teh bottom. it looks OK from the front otherwise but the back is just a big white box. I think they could have made it much better by continuing the stripes around the back


Agree with that. Unless you get a number on the back it'll look bare. Maybe it's a ploy to get you to spend more money! Are the tranfers stuck on Jake?
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:41 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25226
Location: West Yorkshire
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Agree with that. Unless you get a number on the back it'll look bare. Maybe it's a ploy to get you to spend more money! Are the tranfers stuck on Jake?

Well the squad numbers aren’t out yet so it’s not a great ploy if so. :D Wait until Tuesday if you’re thinking about Shaul 1. :wink:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alexa [Bot], Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, Jake the Peg, knockersbumpMKII, luvfc, Marcus's Bicycle, Paddyfc, rodney_trotter, Tarquin Fuego, Wilde 3, WIZEB and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,8541,56176,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
50-6
WALES
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
38-8
SAMOA
 NOW 
TODAY : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
36-6
USA
Half Time : LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM