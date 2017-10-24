WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shirt Launch

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Shirt Launch

Post a reply
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:31 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25214
Location: West Yorkshire
A unknown superstar wrote:
When is he training gear and hoodies etc likely to be available?

Last year was end of October, so you'd imagine it won't be long.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:55 pm
Bombed Out Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 568
A unknown superstar wrote:
When is he training gear and hoodies etc likely to be available?

Mrs Barista wrote:
Last year was end of October, so you'd imagine it won't be long.


Or alternatively you could just contact the store and get the definitive answer.
Just a thought.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:11 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9200
Location: King George Dock
If I wanted to contact the club store I would have done. Thanks for your concern though. :roll:
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:20 pm
Bombed Out Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 568
A unknown superstar wrote:
If I wanted to contact the club store I would have done. Thanks for your concern though. :roll:


You're right, why would you want to ask the actual people that would know, when you can ask randoms on here with no knowledge of the merchandise release dates.
A cunning plan indeed.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:15 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2850
Maybe the club will publish the release date when marketing sees fit.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: B&WFAN, Bombed Out, Budgiezilla, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, Hessle Roader, Large Paws, luvfc, mwindass, Psyrax64, Redrobnorris, RichM, Rover, sarge1, Stanley Unwin, With airlie bird and 173 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,8862,11676,3124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM